United Airlines launching apprenticeship program

United Airlines is launching a new apprenticeship program called Calibrate.

It’s part of the airline’s push to hire 7,000 technicians in the coming years.

United currently has about 9,000 people in the role but it recently announced major plans to expand its aircraft fleet and says retirements will impact its ranks.

According to United, trainees will be employed and paid during the program.