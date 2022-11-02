We’ve been saying Adele’s name wrong!

Adele has some news for us, all these years we've been saying her name wrong!

CNN— Adele has some news for us, all these years we’ve been saying her name wrong! While many pronounce it as “uh-dell” the singer says it’s actually “uh-dale.”

She noted the correction during a recent Q&A session when a woman asking about her songwriting used the correct pronunciation.

The event was held to celebrate her new music video for the song “I Drink Wine.”

Up next for the singer? Her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, starts November 18th.