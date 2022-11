63rd Annual Midlands Regatta sails the waters this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Come sail away with fellow boaters at the 63rd Annual Midlands Regatta this weekend!

It runs from Friday to Sunday at the Columbia Sailing Club at 292 Shuler Road.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can watch more than 150 boats race on the waters from the Lake Murray Dam!

There will also be a happy hour, live music and food trucks to enjoy.

To register, visit the Columbia Sailing Club’s website.