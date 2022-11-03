Amazon announces corporate hiring freeze

(CNN)—Amazon announced it’s plan to temporarily pause corporate hiring.

The company says the move is necessary because the economy faces an uncertain future and the freeze is expected to last a few months.

During the pandemic, Amazon thrived since people did a lot of shopping online, but now that the pandemic has eased, more people are back to shopping in person and more people are watching their spending with inflation and higher interest rates.