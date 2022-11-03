CDC updates opioid prescription guidance since 2016

CNN—The CDC changed it’s guidelines for doctors prescribing opioids for their patients.

It’s the first update to prescription guidance since 2016 and focuses on the use of prescribed opioids to treat short and long-term pain.

The CDC has 12 new recommendations for doctors and patients which include: advising clinicians against abruptly discontinuing opioid prescriptions or rapidly reducing a patient’s doses among other things.

They also recommend clinicians consider other therapies for common types of acute pain or choose to prescribe immediate-release medicines instead of those that are extended-release and long-acting.

The CDC also advises clinicians to review a patient’s history when initially prescribing them opioids.