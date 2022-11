Early Voting in SC ends Saturday

Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022 but early voting is still underway here in South Carolina.

The SC election commission says you have until this Saturday, November 5th.

Registered voters are asked to check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office to find the appropriate voting location.

Early voting times : 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., now through Saturday, Nov. 5.