Lake Murray Country welcomes visitors with new signage

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The next time you make a trip across the Lake Murray Dam you’ll notice some new signage. This afternoon a red carpet ribbon cutting was held for the new Lake Murray destination landmark sign.

The sign is located at the corner of Highway 6 and Highway 60, right near the Irmo Park side of the dam.

Leaders say it is a great way to welcome everyone to the beautiful area. According to officials with Lake Murray Country, engraved bricks mark the base of the sign.