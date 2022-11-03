Midlands Pup-Shots! November 3 Nov 3, 2022 9:48 AM EDT ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ARLEY Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. 2/16BAJA Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Athletic Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 3/16CHARLIE Winnsboro Friendly, Playful 4/16DELGADO Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny, Loyal, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs. 5/16FREDO Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 6/16GIDEON Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 7/16GRADY Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 8/16HENDRIX Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 9/16HOSS Winnsboro Friendly, Playful, Curious 10/16JERICHO Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 11/16LUCY Winnsboro Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered 12/16MARY Winnsboro Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 13/16MOLLY Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny, Athletic Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 14/16SNIFF MCGRIFF Winnsboro Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Funny, Athletic Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 15/16STEP Winnsboro Friendly, Playful, Athletic Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 16/16TOWN Winnsboro Friendly, Playful, Affectionate, Gentle Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs Help a pet in need find a forever home! Courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: mugshots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest