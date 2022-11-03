Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a vehicle on I-20 in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle on I-20 Wednesday night.

Highway Patrol says it happened before 7 p.m. on I-20 West near mile marker 77.

According to investigators, the victim was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when they hit a 2012 Cadillac SUV that was disabled on the road.

Troopers say the SUV driver wasn’t hurt.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.