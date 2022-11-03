Tigers picked first In SIAC women’s basketball poll
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Benedict College women’s basketball team, the two-time defending Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions, have been picked to finish in first place in the SIAC East Division race, it was announced Wednesday by the league office.
The 2022-23 preseason All-Conference team, preseason player superlatives and preseason projected order of finish were announced in conjunction with the SIAC women’s basketball virtual media day.
The preseason honors and predicted order of finish are voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Savannah State, who Benedict defeated in last year’s championship game, was picked to finish second in the East. Tuskegee was picked to finish first in the West Division.
Benedict opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 12 at home against Paine College at noon.
Redshirt senior forward Ashiala Jackson of Tuskegee has been voted the 2022 SIAC Preseason Player of the Year alongside teammate JuToreyia Willis, who is a graduate student at Tuskegee and earned the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection.
Preseason Superlative Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Ashiala Jackson, Tuskegee
Defensive Player of the Year
JuToreyia Willis, Tuskegee
Women’s Basketball Preseason Rankings by Division
East Division
- Benedict
- Savannah State
- Albany State
- Clark Atlanta
- Edward Waters
- Fort Valley State
- Allen
West Division
- Tuskegee
- Miles
- Lane
- Kentucky State
- LeMoyne-Owen
- Central State
- Spring Hill
|2022-23 SIAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team
|First Team
|Ashiala Jackson*
|Tuskegee
|R-Senior
|Forward
|Merrillville, Ind.
|Bria Gibbs*
|Savannah State
|Senior
|Center
|Greensboro, NC
|Corriana Evans*
|Clark Atlanta
|Junior
|Guard/Forward
|Griffin, Ga.
|JuToreyia Willis*
|Tuskegee
|Graduate Student
|Guard
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kayla Simmons*
|Lane
|Senior
|Power Forward/Center
|Brandon, MS
|Second Team
|Ta’Quasia Lampkin
|Savannah State
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Beaufort, S.C.
|Torri Myers
|Fort Valley State
|Senior
|Forward
|Buena Vista, Ga.
|Tyashia Bostick
|Spring Hill
|R-Junior
|Guard/Forward
|Charleston, S.C.
|Diamond (D.J.) Jones
|Fort Valley State
|Senior
|Guard
|Evergreen, AL
|Laurie Thomas
|Kentucky State
|Senior
|Guard
|Athens, GA
*Indicates returner for 2021-22 SIAC All-Conference Team