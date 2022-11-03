Tigers picked first In SIAC women’s basketball poll

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Benedict College women’s basketball team, the two-time defending Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions, have been picked to finish in first place in the SIAC East Division race, it was announced Wednesday by the league office.

The 2022-23 preseason All-Conference team, preseason player superlatives and preseason projected order of finish were announced in conjunction with the SIAC women’s basketball virtual media day.

The preseason honors and predicted order of finish are voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Savannah State, who Benedict defeated in last year’s championship game, was picked to finish second in the East. Tuskegee was picked to finish first in the West Division.

Benedict opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 12 at home against Paine College at noon.

Redshirt senior forward Ashiala Jackson of Tuskegee has been voted the 2022 SIAC Preseason Player of the Year alongside teammate JuToreyia Willis, who is a graduate student at Tuskegee and earned the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection.

Preseason Superlative Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Ashiala Jackson, Tuskegee

Defensive Player of the Year

JuToreyia Willis, Tuskegee

Women’s Basketball Preseason Rankings by Division

East Division

Benedict Savannah State Albany State Clark Atlanta Edward Waters Fort Valley State Allen

West Division

Tuskegee Miles Lane Kentucky State LeMoyne-Owen Central State Spring Hill

2022-23 SIAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team First Team Ashiala Jackson* Tuskegee R-Senior Forward Merrillville, Ind. Bria Gibbs* Savannah State Senior Center Greensboro, NC Corriana Evans* Clark Atlanta Junior Guard/Forward Griffin, Ga. JuToreyia Willis* Tuskegee Graduate Student Guard Chattanooga, TN Kayla Simmons* Lane Senior Power Forward/Center Brandon, MS

Second Team Ta’Quasia Lampkin Savannah State Sophomore Forward Beaufort, S.C. Torri Myers Fort Valley State Senior Forward Buena Vista, Ga. Tyashia Bostick Spring Hill R-Junior Guard/Forward Charleston, S.C. Diamond (D.J.) Jones Fort Valley State Senior Guard Evergreen, AL Laurie Thomas Kentucky State Senior Guard Athens, GA

*Indicates returner for 2021-22 SIAC All-Conference Team