Coastal football’s road contest at Virginia set for afternook kick

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s non-conference road football game versus Virginia is on Saturday, Nov. 19, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports). Check your local listings for the channel in your area.

The Saturday afternoon contest will be the first-ever meeting between Coastal and Virginia on the football field.

This weekend, the Chanticleers will play their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12, as they will host Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

It will also be Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day.