Delta Air Lines says pilot strike not imminent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CEO of Delta Air Lines says a pilot strike is not imminent.

Last week Delta pilots voted in favor of authorizing a potential future strike.

They want better pay and benefits, as a shortage of pilots continues to plague airlines.

Today the CEO said no strike is in sight and talks are progressing.