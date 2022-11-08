Midlands Pup-Shots! November 8

Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
BROWNIE
BULLY THE KID
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, other children
IRWIN
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
KALLI
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Kalli and her siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
KAM
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
Kam and his siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
KASEY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Kasey and his siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
MOONBEAM
Lexington
House trained
Good with other dogs, cats, children
NELLIE
Lexington
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
RAVEN
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
SCOOBY
Lexington
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Scooby is 5-6 months old, 27 lbs. He is a real character.
SHAGGY
Lexington
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Shaggy is 20 lbs, 5-6 months old. He's as sweet as he can be.
STAR
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Star and her siblings are around 9-weeks-old.
VEGAS
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
WAFFLE
Lexington
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Waffle is 8 months old, only 25-30 lbs.
A real sweetheart. She won't get too much bigger.
WAYLON
Lexington
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without other dogs, cats, children