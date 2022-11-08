Pet of the Week: Allison!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Allison! This 3-year-old terrier-mix is a ball of fun! Allison, also known as Ally by shelter staff, is currently in a foster home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Allison is great with other dogs; she currently lives with two fur brothers at her foster home. But she also loves her people, and seems to gravitate towards men. Shelter staff say she loves car rides, walks, and is learning how to play with toys.

Pawmetto Lifeline is still running their $50 adoption special. Every dog over 35lbs, which includes Allison, is just $50 which includes vaccinations, microchipped, started on flea, tick, and heartworm, and spayed/neutered.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, this Saturday from 10am to 6pm is Pawmetto Lifeline’s ‘Save a Plate for me’ adoption event at the shelter located at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC.

Come out and adopt or foster an animal to get them out of the shelter just in time for the holiday season!