Tropical storm causing changes to high school football playoffs

Tropical Storm Nicole is impacting the high school football schedule this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, the schedule now looks like this for midlands teams:

WEDNESDAY

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Porter-Gaud at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7 p.m.

CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY (all games at 7:30 p.m.)

Cane Bay at Sumter

Hartsville at AC Flora

Dorman at Dutch Fork

Manning at Gilbert

Saluda at Gray Collegiate

Byrnes at Blythewood

Lower Richland at Camden

Irmo at James Island

Crestwood at Beaufort

Calhoun County at Christ Church

Newberry at Abbeville

Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff

SATURDAY

Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m.