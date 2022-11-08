Tropical storm causing changes to high school football playoffs
Tropical Storm Nicole is impacting the high school football schedule this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, the schedule now looks like this for midlands teams:
WEDNESDAY
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Porter-Gaud at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7 p.m.
CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY (all games at 7:30 p.m.)
Cane Bay at Sumter
Hartsville at AC Flora
Dorman at Dutch Fork
Manning at Gilbert
Saluda at Gray Collegiate
Byrnes at Blythewood
Lower Richland at Camden
Irmo at James Island
Crestwood at Beaufort
Calhoun County at Christ Church
Newberry at Abbeville
Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff
SATURDAY
Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m.