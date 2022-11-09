Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families.

The food drive will run on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and will end on Nov. 18.

A drop-off event and news conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia.

Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate non-perishable food items at one of these locations:

South Carolina Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs (1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 305, Columbia, SC 29204)

USC Dept. of Veterans & Military Affairs (901 Sumter Street, Suite 105, Columbia, SC 29208)

Craft Axe Throwing (700 Gervais Street, Suite B2,Columbia, SC 29201)

Ace Glass (5506 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223)

Simpson Hardware (40 W. Wesmark Blvd., Sumter, SC 29150)