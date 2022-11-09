Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day

Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well.

Curbside waste services and recycling pickup schedules will not be affected.

The Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport plans to operate during normal hours on Friday, 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

County residents are asked to use https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/ to access services.