Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day
Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—
Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well.
Curbside waste services and recycling pickup schedules will not be affected.
The Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport plans to operate during normal hours on Friday, 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.
County residents are asked to use https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/ to access services.