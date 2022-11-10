2022 Toy Hall of Fame inductees revealed

The Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, and Masters of the Universe action figures have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame today.

CNN—The Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, and Masters of the Universe action figures have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame today.

The Hall of Fame is part of Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. The inductees beat out nine other finalists, including Bingo, Nerf, and Breyer Horses.

A 23-member committee of toy experts chose the 2022 inductees, including the public, which voted online.

Other finalists included Catan, the Piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and the Spirograph.