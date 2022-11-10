Designer lighting company to open new facility in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Spartanburg County is set to gain 125 new jobs over the next five years with the establishment of Visual Comfort & Co., a $62 million investment.

The company distributes architectural lighting and ceiling fans, and designer lighting while working with the most influential names in design, according to state officials.

The new distribution facility will be located at Smith Farms Industrial Park in Greer.

Operations are expected to begin January 2023.

Individuals interested in applying should email resumes to the company.