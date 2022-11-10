Free admission to National Parks on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Americans can visit most of the National Parks in the U.S. on Veterans Day for free.

The National Park Service (NPS) is waving entrance fees at more than 400 parks across the country on Friday in honor of the holiday.

The NPS is also offering free lifetime military passes to veterans and gold star families whose loved one was killed in service.

The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation spots including national parks and wildlife refuges.