Hundreds of flights canceled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is causing havoc with travel plans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tropical Storm Nicole is causing havoc with travel plans. More than 1,200 flights in the U.S. were scrapped today, according to the Flight Aware tracking site.

Over 900 flights were canceled Wednesday with the most planes being grounded at Orlando International Airport.

People heading to the airport over the next day or so should keep close watch on their airlines to see if they will need to adjust their plans.