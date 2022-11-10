Keenan star Milaysia Fulwiley commits to Dawn Staley, Gamecocks

One of the best basketball players in the country picked the Gamecocks on Thursday.

Five-star guard Milaysia Fulwiley out of Keenan High School signed with South Carolina over offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Louisville.

Fulwiley made the announcement during a ceremony at the high school.

“It’s a relief,” said Fulwiley. “I’ve been waiting for years.”They have a great program, great academics, and I think I’ll do great there.”

Fulwiley is the fourth South Carolina commitment for the class of 2023, but USC wasn’t always at the top of the list.

“Playing for South Carolina wasn’t like a dream, but I wanted to play D1 basketball,” Fulwiley said. “As they (USC) began to prosper, I thought, ‘Dang, this might be where I want to be.'”

Fulwiley is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN and led the Raiders to three-straight state championships.

“They have a great program, great academics, and I think I’ll do great there.”