11/14

REMMI

Orangeburg Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato, Loyal Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children At only 18 months old (on Oct 2022) he has spent almost 9 of those months at the spca shelter in a kennel.