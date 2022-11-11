Elon Musk: Twitter may not survive

CNN— Two weeks after buying Twitter, new owner Elon Musk is already warning employees about its survival.

In a meeting with staff on Thursday, Musk warned employees that Twitter did not have the necessary cash to survive.

He even mentioned the word bankruptcy. In response, Musk is ending remote work for all Twitter employees, who are now expected to work in the office 40 hours a week.

In an effort to improve cash flow, Musk is trying to create subscription revenue.