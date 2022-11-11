Food prices higher in October, says Bureau of Labor Statistics

CNN—If you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you’ve probably noticed that food prices are still climbing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food was .6% more expensive in the month of October, compared to September.

That’s a slower pace than earlier this year, but adds to already significant increases.

Since the beginning of the year, grocery prices have jumped 12.4% and restaurant prices have jumped 8.6%.

Although the Fed has made moves to help curb inflation it hasn’t helped food prices much.

The biggest price increases were seen in the dairy aisle throughout the year; eggs jumped a whopping 43% and butter jumped nearly 27%.