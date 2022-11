Midlands Mugshots November 10

43/48

MILLER, DARIUS XAVIER

Ordinance / Resisting Arrest; Interference with Official in the Performance of Duty; Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty; Giving False Name and Address DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE POSS LESS THAN ONE GRAM OF ICE, CRANK ORCRACK COCAINE-2ND OFF (AFTER 6/7/05) POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUBQ. DESTRUCTION OF SEA OATS OR VENUS FLYTRAP PLANT