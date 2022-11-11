New car prices lower than first half of 2022, according to Edmunds

Some good news for car buyers, new car prices are finally coming down a little bit.

CNN— Some good news for car buyers! New car prices are finally coming down a little bit.

Analysts say cars are still mostly selling for more than manufacturers’ sticker prices, but not as high as they were previously.

According to Edmunds, for the first half of the year, new car prices averaged $700 over sticker price. Now that’s dropped to about $230 over sticker price.

Some brands are now selling for below MSRP, something that used to be the norm but was scarcely seen in the past year amid supply chain issues.