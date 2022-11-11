President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on hold

CNN— A federal court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

The judge in Texas declared it illegal. The conservative group the Job Creators Network Foundation filed the lawsuit in October, on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.

The White House disagreed with the ruling and vowed to continue fighting.

The Justice Department already announced it was appealing.

The program is currently on hold, following a ruling by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a separate legal challenge.