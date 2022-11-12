Global Carbon Project: World has 9 years to prevent catastrophic global warming

(CNN) — A study estimates the world has nine years to prevent catastrophic global warming.

The ‘Global Carbon Budget 2022’ found that that’s how long it will likely take nations to run through their remaining carbon budget, if they don’t take action to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The goal of the ‘Paris Agreement’ is to limit warming to one-point-five degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels. The report also found that to avoid warming above one-point-five degrees, the nations of the world would have to cut emissions by about one-point-four billion tons a year.