Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Carolina-Clemson rivalry will be renewed in 2022 in front of a national network television audience.

According to a release from the USC athletic department the Gamecocks and the Tigers will tangle at noon on ABC Columbia.

This will be the 118th match-up in one of the nation’s oldest college football rivalries.

The Tigers own a 72-42-4 advantage in the series.