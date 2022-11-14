Health & Wellness help from LIGHT Family Wellness practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One primary care practice stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote health and wellness for you and your family.

Curtis spoke with Physician Dr. Crystal Maxwell, Founder & CEO of LIGHT Family Wellness practice about how her business offers help for physical and mental issues like diabetes, anxiety, depression among others.

For more information, visit their website.

You can also call or text Dr. Maxwell at 704-594-1140.