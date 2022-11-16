Amazon begins job cuts with Devices and Services Team

CNN— Job cuts are underway at Amazon. The online retailer reportedly plans to cut around ten thousand workers.

Amazon said in a memo the initial cuts will impact positions within its Devices and Services Team.

The retailer blames its consolation of some teams and programs for the layoffs.

The company has not said how many employees will be impacted by this initial stage, but the workers received notices on Tuesday and will receive support and assistance in finding new jobs.