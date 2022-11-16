Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck used in theft

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer.

Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment from Epps Road in the New Zion area of Clarendon County.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects driving it, contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414. Tips can be made anonymously.