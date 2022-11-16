Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck used in theft

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer.
Jessica Mejia,
315715505 511836040983237 5907339886966648994 N

Courtesy: Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer.

Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment from Epps Road in the New Zion area of Clarendon County.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects driving it, contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414. Tips can be made anonymously.

Categories: Clarendon, Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts