Richland School District One Board of School Commissioners sworn in during ceremony

Richland School District One swore in board members yesterday
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District One swore in Richland One Board of School Commissioners on Tuesday.

An oath of office ceremony for re-elected and newly elected members of the Richland One Board of School Commissioners was held Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The event took place at the Stevenson Administration building. Some of them spoke about their goals to help better the school district.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts