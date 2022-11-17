EPA Trying to Cut Down on Methane Emission

The EPA is proposing to drastically reduce emissions of methane. Why? Methane is a potent greenhouse gas – it’s 25 times more effective at trapping heat than the most abundant greenhouse gas – carbon dioxide. So limiting how much methane gets in the air is critical to slow and eventually end global warming. You can read all about it here: https://insideclimatenews.org/news/11112022/new-epa-proposal-to-augment-methane-regulations-would-help-achieve-an-87-reduction-from-the-oil-and-gas-industry-by-2030/?utm_source=InsideClimate+News&utm_campaign=5a2c483ff9-&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_29c928ffb5-5a2c483ff9-328180467