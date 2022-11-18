LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a telephone pole in Lexington Thursday night.

Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 GMC Pickup truck went off the left side of the road, hit a telephone pole and overturned.

The passenger died on scene while the driver was taken to a hospital.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

This incident remains under investigation.