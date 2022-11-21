Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job.

Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to serve customers and will aid in in solving distribution complexities like frequent, high-volume delivery.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia news, Governor Henry McMaster says, “We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The Midlands region – with its central location and infrastructure access – is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude. We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands and across South Carolina.”

Operations are expected to begin in 2024. Individuals interested in applying to join the Chick-fil-A Supply team should visit the company’s careers page.