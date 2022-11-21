Melrose Art in the Yard held this past weekend in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood.

The event was first held in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The idea was to provide local artists with a safe place to show and sell their work while also showcasing the historic neighborhood.

It has now become an annual event.