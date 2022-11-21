Melrose Art in the Yard held this past weekend in downtown Columbia

The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood.

The event was first held in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The idea was to provide local artists with a safe place to show and sell their work while also showcasing the historic neighborhood.

It has now become an annual event.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts