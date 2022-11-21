Police searching for burglary suspect

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– The Cayce Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary at the Alight Apartment complex on October 26, 2022.

According to an incident report around 5am the suspect, pictured in the sketch above, tried to enter an apartment through an open window.

When the victim saw him, police say he ran away toward West Columbia.

Upon further investigation, police say they found an inappropriate note, possibly left by the suspect indicating he had been watching the victim.

If you recognize the man in the sketch or have any information in this incident call 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Cayce Police

Department at 803-794-0456.