Record Snowfall in Buffalo Area

So how much snow did Buffalo get from the recent lake effect snow event? A staggering amount! The stadium where the Buffalo Bills play got 7 feet 8 inches of snow! Check out the totals below.

Updated lake effect snow totals as of 1 pm Sunday. Orchard Park NY 80″ Athol Springs NY 76″ Hamburg NY 73.7″ Natural Bridge NY 72.3″ Watertown NY 61″ Fort Drum NY 54″ East Aurora 51.3″ West Seneca NY 49″ Lancaster 42″ Copenhagen NY 40″ Buffalo Airport NY 36.7″ Star Lake NY 35″