$15 million in capital bonds approved in Clarendon county

The Clarendon County Council approved $15 million in bonds for various capital projects last night.
According to a spokesperson for the county those projects include a new fire station for the Turbeville area, a public works fleet maintenance facility, and an animal enforcement annex for the law enforcement facility.

