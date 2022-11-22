$15 million in capital bonds approved in Clarendon county
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Council approved $15 million in bonds for various capital projects last night.
According to a spokesperson for the county those projects include a new fire station for the Turbeville area, a public works fleet maintenance facility, and an animal enforcement annex for the law enforcement facility.