Aiken woman charged with identity fraud, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 42 year-old Melissa Denise Redd for Identity Fraud on Nov. 18.

Agents say the defendant entered the SC Department of Motor Vehicles at the North Augusta branch carrying another individuals identification card and represented herself as the person.

Redd was issued a SC credential identifying them as the person who was represented on the ID card, say officials.

Redd was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.