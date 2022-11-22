Pet of the Week: Shadow!

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO)- Meet Shadow! This 5-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix is currently at the Kershaw County Humane Society looking for his forever home!

Shadow is a staff favorite and one of their ‘long-timers.’ He has been a resident at the shelter for more than a year now after coming in as a stray. Shadow is a big boy, but don’t be fooled by his size. He is a gentle giant- very calm, well-mannered, and loving. Shadow was also recently fostered and did wonderful in a home environment. Shelter staff believe he is already house broken too!

Shadow would do best in a home with small dogs. He also prefers female dogs, as he can be selective with male dogs bigger than him. He loves to sunbathe in the play yard on high ground, and play ball!

Thanks to the generosity of another adopter, Shadow’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so he is ready to go home with you today for free!

The Kershaw County Humane Society is also holding a Black Friday adoption special with reduced adoption fees this week. Puppies are $100, dogs are $80, and cats are $40. All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery and vaccinations.

This week’s shelter hours are 10am to 1pm on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd, Closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and 1pm to 5pm on Friday, Nov. 25th, 2022.

Visit Shadow at the Kershaw County Humane Society located at 128 Black River Rd, Camden, SC 29020.