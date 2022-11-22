Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving

Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland drop-off center and Clemson Road Recycling drop-off site will be closed Thursday and Friday. They will return to their normal schedules on Saturday.

The Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport terminal will be open and fixed base operator services will be available Thursday from 7:30 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Residents can access many services on the County’s website: www.richlandcountysc.gov, including those by the Auditor, Treasurer, Assessor and other offices.