SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family.

Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return to the center from the recreation yard.

While inmates returned to their cells, Scott yelled at an individual, threatening to kill the public official’s family.

Scott is detained at the Fairfield County Detention Center.