Annual Trouble in Toyland report released

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, along with Prisma Health Children's Hospital released its annual Trouble in Toyland report.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, along with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital released its annual Trouble in Toyland report.

This report gives parents three key areas to make sure toys are safe: choking hazards, hidden toxins and recently recalled toys.

Here are some reasons why toys can be recalled.