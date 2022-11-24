CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

RIGHT NOW: A massive 2-Alarm fire at a home in northeast Richland County is still being worked on by our 1st Shift crews. Units responded to the home on Rusty Mill Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/yuing7RrsJ — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) November 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week.

Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear side of the home near the back porch and spread to the roof.

The fire department says everyone made it out and no one was hurt but they estimate the fire caused $350,000 in damages.

They want to remind you if you’re smoking outside, please make sure your smoking materials are completely out when you’re throwing them away.