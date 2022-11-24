Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering offering free Thanksgiving meals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering is offering free Thanksgiving meals.

It starts around Noon/12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3120 Broad River Road, say organizers.

Curtis spoke with the owner, Chef Karen Erinfolami, about the 8th annual event that looks to feed those in need and all first responders for Thanksgiving.

She brought over some holiday favorites, including turkey, ham, macaroni & cheese, green beans, sweet potato pie etc.

For more information, visit her company’s website.