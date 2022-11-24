Solar Power 10 Times Cheaper than Gas

A well-respected global energy analysis company has studied the cost of creating electricity in Europe. The conclusion? Over the long-run it’s 10 times cheaper to install and run new solar panels than it is to continue to run existing gas-fired power plants. The analysis only considered the specific costs to consumers of creating the electricity. It did not factor in the much larger environmental and economic costs that burning gas creates for all of us. You can read all about it here:

https://www.rystadenergy.com/news/energy-crisis-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-gas-fired-power-in-europe