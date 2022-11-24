Some retailers closed on Thanksgiving

CNN— In your consumer news, some top retailers are giving workers a break this Thanksgiving.

Among those, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy are closing their doors Thanksgiving, a practice many companies started in response to the pandemic.

Target’s CEO called the move a temporary measure that is now the company’s new standard.

JC Penney, Bed Bath & Beyond are also closed.

At the same time, some of the big retail chains started discounts earlier this year.

Some launched promotions and sales events back in October and plan to spread them out across the holiday season.